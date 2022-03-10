IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – East Idaho Hockey President Kevin Greene announced Thursday the Name the Team Contest will resume at 12 p.m. Thursday with three finalists.

Those are Freedom Gliders, Spud Kinds and Sturgeon.

You can watch the press conference below.

The three names were selected using the previous Name the Team Contest as inspiration and going through the trademarking process, choosing names that represent Southeast Idaho and were available for use.

East Idaho Hockey, whose season is set to start in the fall of 2022, hosted a Name the Team Contest at the end of 2021 and have received more than 300 team name suggestions throughout Southeast Idaho. The Name the Team Contest was temporarily put on hold as the team researched name availabilities and trademarks.

“We are excited to present these three names to the Idaho Falls community,” Greene said. I believe they all do a great job of embodying Southeast Idaho. I look forward to choosing a name that resonates with this community for many years.”

East Idaho Hockey will be a Junior-A hockey team playing their games at Mountain America Center being constructed in Snake River Landing. The arena is set to open in the fall of 2022.

If you are interested in purchasing tickets for the hockey team or any other inquires, stop by the Idaho Falls Chukars business office located at Melaleuca Field or call the office at 208-522-8363.

