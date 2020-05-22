Holidays

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – This weekend East Idaho will be honoring heroes, but because of the Pandemic, things will be different.

In Idaho Falls, Freeman Park will have flags up at their Field of Honor starting Friday at 9 am.

“We really have this set up like in years past with thousand flags fight flying in formation, but we won’t have the program throughout the weekend,” Idaho Falls Exchange Club member, JR Reseigh said. “Usually on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday we have speakers and entertainment and none of that will be on the agenda for the weekend.”

With no in-person program, the Idaho Falls Exchange Club is posting names throughout the Weekend on Facebook.

“My favorite thing is the feeling that I get inside, particularly when somebody comes and tells me the story of their Veteran or their Hero,” Reseigh said. “It’s heartwarming.”

In Pocatello, volunteers set up the Field of Heroes at Century High School. They will stream a virtual ceremony on Facebook on Friday at 10 am.

“I mean, how can you say thanks to some of those folks,” Reseigh said. “We do the best that we can but when you consider someone who paid the ultimate price, this is just a small gesture.”