IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Friday night lights are typically associated with football. On Friday April 10, it was all about the spring sports. Schools all over East Idaho participated in the Be the Light campaign.

The stadium lights were turned at 8:20 pm and stayed on for twenty minutes. In military time that is 20:20. The purpose was to honor the class of 2020 who will not get to finish their spring sports and activity seasons.

At many of the locations people were invited to come in their cars and honk in support.