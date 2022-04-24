IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The East Idaho Period Project is asking for help to ensure girls have feminine hygiene products when needed.

The nonprofit has been having students at east Idaho schools fill out forms of what products they need, in an effort to provide a three-month supply to last over summer break.

To help, a silent auction and fundraiser is being held Wednesday the 27th from 6-9 at The Venue in Rigby.

The entrance fee is a donation of a feminine hygiene product, explains founder Avrey Hendrix.

“We have a food truck, El Taco Loco from Blackfoot coming,” Hendrix said. “Idaho Bounce House will be there, some fun local vendors. Two-dollar face paint for the kids, free balloon animals.”

Hendrix says if people can’t attend, to check out their Instagram at East Idaho Period Project, or on Facebook.

“We’re working to create a website right now, but we do have a Venmo if people want to donate there,” Hendrix added.

Idaho State Representative Rod Furniss, Senator Van Burtenshaw, and Former Idaho State Representative Jerald Raymond will also be in attendance.

