RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Knights, swords, and princesses surrounded the people of Rigby on Friday.

The Renaissance fair returned to East Idaho this weekend. Live performers traveled across the country and through time to display their skills.

The fair includes medieval-themed food, entertainment, and weapon shops.

“It’s my favorite thing because we have four nights that will be competing for the Barony, which is the land that the fair is on this year,” said Renaissance volunteer and performer Sir Griffin. “And the fun part of it is it’s stage combat. And so you get, you know, actual real swords that are going live-action.”

