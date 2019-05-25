East Idahoans intvited to visit Field of Honor display

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Fundraising Chairman J.R. Reseigh

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — For the seventh year in a row, the Idaho Falls Exchange Club is sponsoring the Field of Honor.

“We’re very humbled in doing the project and giving people an opportunity to come out and reflect on those that sacrificed everything,” J.R. Reseigh told KID NewsRadio. “It’s what Memorial Day is all about. So, the Exchange Club is very humbled to sponsor the project.”

The display at Freeman Park involves a thousand American flags posted all Memorial Day weekend to honor those who have sacrificed everything in the name of freedom.

“Monday is the big program,” Reseigh said. ” The Exchange Club will get started at noon and we’ll have the mayor out there, some musical numbers, there’ll be a Memorial Day tribute done by Jay Gaskell and some other interesting things like the POW MIA presentation.”

Attendance is free and anyone can visit the display during the weekend, more information can be found at fieldofhonor.net