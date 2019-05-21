East Idahoans seek savings through energy incentive program

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー Several east Idaho businesses, cities and organizations are hoping to lower their energy bill by tapping into an Idaho Power incentive program.

“It’s to change one old light or light bulb and change it out to these new LED light bulbs, and it’s pretty exciting,” Michael Stokes, a residential and commercial energy advisor for Idaho Power, told KID NewsRadio. “This technology has come and it just saves so much energy and the incentives is helping to pay these projects to go forward.”

Most recently, the Pocatello Regional Airport used the program to install LED lights in their facilities.

“We’re pleased that we were able to participate in the incentive program and help conserve energy as well as provide better lighting for our patrons,” Kristy Heinz, management assistant for Pocatello Regional Airport, said. “Thank you to Idaho Power for helping us make the switch. Without their assistance, we would not have been able to fund the up-front costs.”

While the airport is the fourth government agency in Pocatello to utilize the program, Stokes said organizations and small businesses are also eligible.

“I’ve worked on a number of projects,” Stokes said. “I’ve worked with Power County Hospital…Idaho State University, Idaho Central Credit Union, [a] number of shops, even a farmer, you know, his cellars and his shops have participated in this program.”

Anyone interested in the program, Stokes said, can contact Idaho Power at 1-800-488-6151.