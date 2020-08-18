Local News

EASTERN IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) – The eastbound Coldwater Rest Area, between Raft River and Rockland on Interstate 86, will be closed on Wednesday, August 19.

This is part of repairs to a 21-mile stretch of the freeway between Raft River and the Rockland Interchange.

The rest area will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Wednesday, crews will repair cracking on the concrete pavement at the entrance and exit to the rest area.

The overall project includes joint replacement, crack repair, panel replacement, and spall (cracking) repair on I-86 in that larger stretch.