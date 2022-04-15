By

Great Easter Egg Hunt

Snake River Landing Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 10 a.m.

Where is the Easter Bunny?

Idaho Falls Historic Downtown Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 12 p.m. -3 p.m.

CRG Easter Egg-stravaganza

2800 S Boulevard, Idaho Falls, ID 83402 Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Bonneville High School Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 11 a.m.

Drive-Thru Easter Egg Hunt

2071 12th St, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

The Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 10 a.m.

Shelly & Firth Blessings Easter Egg Hunt

440 S Milton Ave, Shelley, ID 83274 Friday, April 15, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.

Easter Egg Hunt-Sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Shelley

Shelley City Park-Dawn Lloyd Field Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 10:45 a.m.

Easter Bunny Hop ‘n Shop

Franklin Middle School Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Pocatello-Easter Egg Eggstravaganza

1633 Olympus Dr, Pocatello, ID 83201 Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 4 p.m.

The post Easter Weekend Events appeared first on Local News 8.