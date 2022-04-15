Great Easter Egg Hunt
Snake River Landing Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 10 a.m.
Where is the Easter Bunny?
Idaho Falls Historic Downtown Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 12 p.m. -3 p.m.
CRG Easter Egg-stravaganza
2800 S Boulevard, Idaho Falls, ID 83402 Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Bonneville High School Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 11 a.m.
Drive-Thru Easter Egg Hunt
2071 12th St, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
The Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 10 a.m.
Shelly & Firth Blessings Easter Egg Hunt
440 S Milton Ave, Shelley, ID 83274 Friday, April 15, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.
Easter Egg Hunt-Sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Shelley
Shelley City Park-Dawn Lloyd Field Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 10:45 a.m.
Easter Bunny Hop ‘n Shop
Franklin Middle School Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Pocatello-Easter Egg Eggstravaganza
1633 Olympus Dr, Pocatello, ID 83201 Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 4 p.m.
