IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Volunteer citizens are wanted to join Community Emergency Response Team to help in a crisis.

Madison and Bonneville Counties are hosting free, area-wide Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training classes, and volunteer participants from all counties are invited.

Two simultaneous courses are offered.

Rexburg – Every Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Weekly from 7:00 pm-9:30 pm for approximately 8-10 weeks.

Location: Madison School District board room

60 West Main, Rexburg, ID 83440

To register email: madisoncert@gmail.com

or call Jon Corpany, 208-502-0742

Idaho Falls – Every Thursday, September 8, 2022

Weekly from 6:30 pm-9:00 pm for approximately 8-10 weeks.

Location: ISU Idaho Falls Campus

Idaho Falls

Register by emailing nhmobilenotary@hotmail.com or for information.

or call Claudia Warner, 858-395-6334

This is open to all residents, and there is no charge for this course. 40 seats are available.

Graduates receive a certificate after completion.

Eligible graduates can apply to join the CERT team in their county.

The class covers a variety of topics including disaster preparedness, fire safety, disaster medical operations, victim triage, light search and rescue, disaster psychology, terrorism/active shooter.

A final disaster simulation will be held where those trained use the skills they have learned. Survivor/Victims will be needed Oct. 28 (CERT training is not required to participate).

To complete the course and receive a certificate all classes must be completed.

September 7 or 8 – Disaster Preparedness

September 14 or 15 – CERT Organization

September 21 or 22 – Disaster Medical 1

September 28 or 29 – Disaster Medical 2

October 5 or 6 – Disaster Psychology

October 12 or 13 – Fire Safety and Utility Controls

October 19 or 20 – Light Search and Rescue

October 26 or 27 – Terrorism/Active Shooter

October 28 – Saturday Morning Final Exercise

For more information, contact Jon Corpany, Regional Volunteer CERT Program Manager at 208-502-0742 or email cert@easternidahocert.org. Interested individuals can also connect to the Madison CERT Facebook group fan page at https://www.facebook.com/EICERT.

