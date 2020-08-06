Breaking News

CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force members are investigating a shooting that involved an off-duty officer over the weekend.

The following is preliminary pending an ongoing investigation.

On Sunday at 10:30 a.m., a shooting was reported at a backcountry campground in Custer County.

Witnesses report a group of about 16 to 18 people were camping when an individual unknown to them entered their camp.

An altercation began resulting in shots fired.

Officials report one person is deceased.

The incident remains under active investigation by the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation with assistance from the Bingham and Fremont County Sheriff’s Offices, the Idaho Falls Police Department and the Idaho State Police.

No further information is available.