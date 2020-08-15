Eastern Idaho – Eastern Idaho Public Health has issued face covering orders for Clark and Lemhi Counties.

At a meeting August 13th, EIPH Board of Health decided Clarke and Lemhi Counties had escalated to the yellow, or Moderate Risk Level and issued an Order for Face Coverings as well as other restrictions for those counties.

The order for Clark County is effective Sunday, August 16. The order for Lemhi County is effective immediately.

Clark and Lemhi Counties join Jefferson, Fremont, Bonneville, and Teton Counties, who already have an Order for Face Coverings in place.

The Orders, as well as their restrictions for social gatherings, can be viewed at eiph.idaho.gov