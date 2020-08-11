East Idaho – Two additional east Idaho counties have been placed under a mask mandate.

Eastern Idaho Public Health’s board held a special meeting this evening after a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases over the weekend. The Board voted at the meeting to place Jefferson and Fremont Counties under an order for face coverings.

The Board of Health determined the two counties had escalated to the Yellow or Moderate Risk Level. Orders were issued for face coverings and other restrictions in the counties. Two other counties, Bonneville and Teton, are already under a similar order.

The order for Teton County, enacted on July 16, is being updated to include additional language regarding social gatherings and events, as well as adding a face covering exception.

All Orders are reviewed 14 days after issuance and are in effect until the BOH amends, supersedes, or rescinds them. Copies of the orders can be viewed on EIPH’s website at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov