IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Eastern Idaho Public Health is looking for public comment on the regional response to the Coronavirus-19 pandemic.

The EIPH Board is discussing a draft plan, based on color-coded risk levels defined by data metrics and mitigation strategies. The board has not taken action on the proposal, but will reconsider its position in another meeting next Tuesday.

EIPH said the main goal is to ensure health care capacity is maintained for all patients needing care, not just COVID-19 patients.

“While doing what is needed to protect the public’s health and our regional hospital capacity, we also want to do everything we can to minimize the impact to our economy as much as possible by keeping businesses open and getting our kids back to school this fall,” stated Bryon Reed, EIPH Board Chairman. “However, we need everyone’s support and participation to help us achieve this. Preventative measures of maintaining physical distance from others outside of your immediate family, wearing face coverings while in public when physical distancing is not possible, staying home when you’re sick, and practicing frequent handwashing will go a long way to help us collectively achieve these goals.”

The board is accepting public comment prior to making its final decision next week.

EIPH serves an eight county area including Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton Counties.

You can view the proposed plan here.

The plan is available on EIPH’s website at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov. Comments can be submitted:

1. Electronically through a link on the website

2. By e-mailing them to COVIDquestions@eiph.idaho.gov (please include “Plan Comments” in the subject line)

3. By fax at (208) 525-7063