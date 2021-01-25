IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-School districts and the public should follow the Governor’s COVID-19 public gathering restrictions as laid out for athletic events last week.

The Eastern Idaho Public Health District has voted to remove gathering restrictions from its public health orders to reflect the Governor’s recommendations regarding high school athletic events.

The board also discussed other segments of its various health orders, but made no immediate decisions.

Bonneville County Commissioner Bryon Reed said he believes people now know why they need to wear a face covering, so the District should drop its existing requirements.

Teton County Commissioner Bill Leake noted, however, there are a large share of people who will not do the right thing if there are no health orders in place to require it.

For now, it appears health district face covering directives will remain in place.

