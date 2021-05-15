IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Caribou-Targhee National Forest’s Eastern Idaho Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) will meet on May 19, 2021.

Agenda items include electing a chairman, approving operating procedures and reviewing and allocating funds for different project proposals on public lands.

“Resource Advisory Councils are critical elements of our collaborative approach to public land management,” said Mel Bolling, Forest Supervisor. “Their diverse perspectives provide us insight to project development and implementation, and we thank them for volunteering their time and talents to improve public lands at the local level.”

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The Eastern Idaho RAC was established in 2001 and is looking to distribute one million dollars for projects on the Forest within an 11-county area. The committee provides input on projects that enhance forest health and economic improvements to the local community. Funds can be used for projects on the Forest or adjoining private lands that provide benefits to National Forests. You can learn more about this successful partnership and to access information regarding the projects the committee will be reviewing HERE.

The meeting will start at 9:00 a.m. at the Hampton Inn located at 2500 Channing Way, Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Meetings are open to the public, and attendees may address the RAC from 9:00- 10:00 a.m. Interested persons may make oral statements to the council during this time or submit written statements for consideration.

The post Eastern Idaho Resource Advisory Committee to meet in May appeared first on Local News 8.