Eastern Idaho schools compete in math and science competition

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Hundreds of students across eastern Idaho put their science and math skills to the test for The Eastern Idaho Science Bowl.

Teams compete in a Jeopardy-style tournament sponsored by the Idaho National Laboratory.

On Thursday, high schools competed for a chance to represent eastern Idaho at the U.S. Department of Energy National Science Bowl.

“The idea with this competition is to encourage students to pursue careers in math and science,” said Steve Zollinger, the director for the Eastern Idaho Science Bowl. “It is a way to showcase students’ abilities and expertise in math and science in very fun activity and fun competition between each other.”

This is the 29th year INL has sponsored a math and science quiz tournament.

Middle schools will compete in tournaments starting at 9:30 a.m. on Friday. It take place in Idaho Falls at University Place at the Center for Higher Education Building.