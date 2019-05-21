Eastern Idaho State Fair announces 2019 lineup

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー East Idahoans have been invited to “taste the fun” at the 2019 Eastern Idaho State Fair.

The theme for this years’ fair is “Taste the Fun” and includes the following line up:

Fair officials announced the line up on Tuesday, May 21. Some of the headlining acts include comedian Gabriel Iglesias, country artist Brett Young and rock band The Offspring.

Additional entertainment will also include the Disc Connected K9 frisbee dog show, Dan Meyer the Sword Swallower, Sami Dare the Hypnotist, Rock Bottom Boys and Foreign Figures.

Over the past 10 years, the Eastern Idaho State Fair has set record numbers for attendance six times. Almost 250,000 people attended the 2018 fair.

Watch the full event below: