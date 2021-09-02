BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The fairgrounds in Blackfoot are hosting the Eastern Idaho State Fair starting Friday and lasting until Saturday, Sept. 11.

This fair is predicted to be even more special since the pandemic cancelled the fair that was scheduled in 2020.

The fair crew has had two years in the making to be looking forward to this time.

Vendors spent all of Thursday hustling around setting up their trailers, food trucks and booths. They will need to be ready before the first fair day opens up at 10 a.m. Friday. For the next nine days each, the fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For the huge grandstand performances, Sheryl Crow will perform Friday, Jeff Dunham performs on Thursday, Sept. 9 and Third Eye Blind will perform on Friday, Sept. 10.

The Eastern Idaho Fair is recommending but not requiring masks for everyone coming into the fairgrounds.

A new innovation this year for the fair is online tickets. These tickets can be found here for both general admission and all performances on the grandstand. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children to enter the fair.

