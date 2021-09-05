BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – On Saturday, the fair kicked off its festivities with a community-wide celebration.

This year, the annual Eastern Idaho State Fair Parade made its return.

Thousands of people came out to spend time with their community and add to their candy collection.

Participants in the parade included Bingham County schools, firefighters, police officers, and many other organizations.

“It is so awesome to come out to a great community, and see all of these people out here,” said Blackfoot resident Crystal Lines. “It was hard to find a spot, but it was awesome to be out here. I think everybody is out here.”

