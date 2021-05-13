BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The Eastern Idaho State Fair, in partnership with Butler Amusements, Inc., announced six finalists who have been awarded a $1,000 scholarship to the college of her choice.

A five-member scholarship committee selected the winners out of the numerous commendable applicants.

“We were so impressed this year in the quality of applicants that we received. This year’s decision was the most difficult that we have ever had to work through. The applicants came from all over our 16 County Fair Districts. We look forward to seeing the future success of these scholarship winners,” EISF General Manager Brandon Bird said.

The six finalists were selected based on past years’ experience in FFA or 4-H along with their personal and professional goals, honors, activities, community service and financial need.

In no particular order, the winners are:

Madelynn Anderson – Compass Academy

Makiya Bond – Thunder Ridge High School

Hannah Hatch – Blackfoot High School

Ivy Jo Shifflett – Clark County High School

Mia Wanstrom – Firth High School

Madison Joy Weiers – Rigby High School

The six scholarship winners and their families were invited to attend a special dinner in their honor with the Eastern Idaho State Fair Board of Directors and staff on Thursday, April 22, 2021, to receive their scholarship certificates and gift.

This scholarship is open to graduating seniors from the surrounding 16 counties. The EISF encourages those interested in the 2022 Scholarship to enter the 2021 Fair as a 4-H or FFA member to qualify.

Since its inception sixteen years ago, this scholarship fund has awarded over $92,000 to deserving college-bound 4-H/FFA participants.

