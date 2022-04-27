IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Eastern Idaho State Fair plans to announce its entire lineup for the 2022 season Wednesday, April 27 at 12 p.m.

Officials from the fair promised exciting, grandstand entertainment for the September fair.

“I’m excited for this event every year,” State Fair representative Kaitie Burke said. “But this year has a lineup that will be EXCEPTIONALLY fun for all.”

Tickets go on sale to VIPs immediately after the announcement.

