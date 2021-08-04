IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Experimental Breeder Reactor-I Atomic Museum will open to the public Friday, Aug. 6, through Sunday, Aug. 8.

The museum was closed for all of 2020, and this is the only weekend it will be open this summer.

No reservations are necessary, and there is no cost. Masks will be required inside the museum.

EBR-I is located 50 miles west of Idaho Falls, Idaho, on U.S. 20. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The facility was completed in 1951 and on Dec. 20, 1951, became the first nuclear reactor to produce a usable amount of electricity.

EBR-I was operated until late 1963 and decommissioned in 1964.

It was dedicated as a National Historic Landmark on Aug. 25, 1966, by President Lyndon Johnson and Glenn Seaborg, chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission.

