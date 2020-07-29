Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-ECS, a Bannock County high tech company, and Bannock Development have announced plans to open new offices and support facilities in Pocatello/Chubbuck later this year.

ECS offices will be located at 850 West Quinn, in the Citizens Community Bank Branch at the Pine Ridge Mall.

ECS said the facility would provide administrative offices, team building, training and marketing space to support over 60 employees.

The company delivers innovative cloud, cyber-security, and big data services in the region.

“We are very excited to be in Pocatello- Chubbuck and look forward to becoming ingrained in the community,” said Yusuf Abdul-Salaam, Senior Vice President, Justice Business Unit, ECS. “This facility will help our employees grow in their careers and provide a recognized point of presence for ECS in the community”.

Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, the company said it “solves complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries.”