IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Gubernatorial Candidate Ed Humpherys is making his way around eastern Idaho to discuss his platform for governor.

Born in Eagle, the 30-year old father of almost two says his campaign’s focus is helping regular people.

If elected, he says he will do away with state income tax for people earning $50,000 or less.

He also wants to give families the choice of where and how to educate their kids.

Humphreys has no political background and says that’s why he’s running, to get rid of career politicians.

“I think that’s really what people are looking for right now. We’ve had years and years of the status quo, and it’s not done regular folks right. And so I think now’s the time for people to step up in ways that they never have before. And I represent a small part of that movement that’s happening across America.”

