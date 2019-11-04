SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – The father of Utah kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart will speak publicly for the first time since coming out as gay at a LGBTQ youth conference.
KUTV reported Monday that Ed Smart has been announced as a featured speaker at the third annual Encircle Summit in December in Lehi.
The elder Smart says that he wants to convey a message of “hope and safety in taking the step to authenticity.”
Organizers of the Dec. 7 summit say his speech could be impactful.
Ed Smart revealed he was homosexual in a Facebook post in August.
He has frequently been in the public eye since a 14-year-old Elizabeth was taken from their Salt Lake City home in 2002.
She was found nine months later.
Father and daughter have been advocates for kidnapped children.
Ed Smart to speak for first time about coming out at summit
