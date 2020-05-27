Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Falls Education Foundation has announced almost $20,000 in college scholarships for District 91 students.

“In these challenging times, the D91 Education Foundation is proud to partner with foundations, organizations and families to help ensure D91’s students can achieve their goals and live their dreams,” said Lara Hill, board chair of the D91 Education Foundation.

The Foundation announced Wednesday:

The William J. and Shirley A Maeck Family Foundation scholarship fund established several years ago by Idaho Falls philanthropist William “Bill” Maeck awarded three scholarships this year. The Class of 2020 recipients are:

Isaac Corgatelli, Idaho Falls High School, $2,500

Whitney Price, Skyline High School, $2,500

Eiljah Sorenson, Skyline High School, $2,500

The Odd Fellows Memorial Scholarships are awarded to a graduating senior from one of Idaho Falls School District 91’s high schools and a former D91 graduate who is now attending college. This year’s recipients are:

Whitney Price, Skyline High School, $5,000

Kathryn West, Idaho State University, former Idaho Falls High School graduate, $5,000

The Richard and Julie Rahl Memorial Scholarship is awarded to a graduating Skyline senior who exhibits the traits valued by the Rahls such as thoughtfulness and service to others; strong passion, work ethic and desire in extracurricular activities; a desire to study English, teaching, journalism or communications and a good student. This year’s recipient is: