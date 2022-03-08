POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State University College of Education’s Albion Center for Professional Development served more than 15,000 educators nationwide in 2021, helping them to learn new skills, renew their certifications and advance in their careers.

Several years ago, the Albion Center served almost exclusively Idaho teachers, but today Albion provides professional development to educators all across the country.

Since 2020, enrollment in the Albion Center has exponentially grown as a result of courses focused on designing effective online learning environments during COVID-19. This work included learning new technologies, developing strategies for engaging students in these contexts and designing alternative assessments.

In addition to helping educators earn professional development credit for documenting their learning as a result of having to pivot during the pandemic, the Albion Center also offers a portfolio of online courses that serve as a way for educators to meet district or state requirements, stay on top of current educational trends or issues or learn new instructional strategies.

With course topics such as teaching English language learners, supporting student literacy, and understanding students’ mental health issues, to name a few, educators can select professional development courses that benefit them directly. These asynchronous, self-paced courses recognize the busy lives teachers lead and are competitively priced at $55 per credit.

“The mission of the Albion Center is to provide high quality and affordable professional development opportunities to teachers all across the country–teachers who can often feel unsupported and under-appreciated,” Coordinator of the Albion Center Gabe Rodriguez said. “We look forward to expanding our library of professional development courses and finding new ways to help P-12 educators to learn and grow and advance in their careers.”

For more information about the Albion Center for Professional Development, click HERE.

