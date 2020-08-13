Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Among the issues being considered by the Idaho Legislature in a special session this month will be what legislators call the “Special Session Liability Bill.” The intent of the bill would be to create a liability shield of protection against lawsuits during declared emergencies, like the COVID-19 epidemic.

Supporters said the bill would protect businesses and schools that may find it difficult to follow local and state health guidelines, leaving them open to liability should someone die as a result.

Idaho Education Association President Layne McInelly said it should instead be called “No Accountability” legislation.

In a statement Thursday, McInelley said, “The state has issued a clear directive that local districts are responsible for both instruction and the health and safety of students and educators—this legislation would enable them to abdicate that responsibility. The legislature has had six months to address the COVID-19 crisis and craft policy around public schools. The best they can come up with is granting blanket immunity to those entrusted with keeping us safe?”

McInelly says the very fact the legislation is being considered should raise red flags about the safety of school buildings. He said the legislature would better serve the state by focusing on providing safe school environments for students and teachers.