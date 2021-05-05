IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Regal announced Wednesday Regal Edwards Grand Teton will open Friday, May 7.

Reopening plans include a wide range of health and safety measures that adhere to the CinemaSafe protocol and guidelines.

You can view a full list of screenings available Friday HERE.

Future releases opening in the coming weeks include A Quiet Place Part II and F9.

Edwards is located at 2707 South 25th East in Ammon.

