IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Regal announced Wednesday Regal Edwards Grand Teton will open Friday, May 7.
Reopening plans include a wide range of health and safety measures that adhere to the CinemaSafe protocol and guidelines.
You can view a full list of screenings available Friday HERE.
Future releases opening in the coming weeks include A Quiet Place Part II and F9.
Edwards is located at 2707 South 25th East in Ammon.
