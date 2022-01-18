IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The BLM’s Egin Lakes Campground will move to the Recreation.gov reservation system for the 2022 season.

In response to public requests for an advance reservation system at the campground, approximately half of the 48 campsites will be reservable on a 14-day rolling basis. Reservations are expected to fill quickly, and visitors are strongly encouraged to plan ahead.

“This effort will give the visitor the ability to plan ahead with confidence, knowing they would have a place to stay upon arrival,” BLM Upper Snake Field Office Manager Jeremy Casterson said.

The remaining campsites will remain first come, first served.

Egin Lakes Campground goes live on Recreation.gov on Jan. 29 at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time. Reservations will be immediately available at that time. The Egin Lakes Campground itself will open for the 2022 season on Apr. 23.

Accessing this nationwide reservation system can be done by telephoning the Recreation.Gov toll-free number at 877-444-6777, TDD 877-833-6777, or on the internet at www.recreation.gov. Sites identified for reservation must be reserved through the online system prior to arriving at the campground and setting up on the site. The attendant or campground host will not be able to reserve sites. Information on first come, first served spaces is available at the gate.

