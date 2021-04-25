ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Egin Lakes Campground will open for the 2021 season at 8 a.m. on April 28.

The campground is managed by the Bureau of Land Management’s Idaho Falls District Office and has 48 campsites with electric hookup, shelter, picnic table/fire ring, dump station and access to potable water.

The campsites are first-come, first-served and provide OHV enthusiasts direct access to the St. Anthony Sand Dunes.

“Access to outdoor spaces where people can recreate, get some fresh air and exercise, and enjoy nature is important to Idahoans, and we relish being a part of that,” said Mary D’Aversa, Idaho Falls District Manager. “However, we must do that while ensuring the health and safety of our employees and visitors, so please follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and BLM requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

More than 250,000 visitors come to the dunes each season.

The Bureau is following guidance from the CDC and working with state and local health authorities to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Visitors are encouraged to recreate responsibility by doing their part when visiting public lands. This includes following CDC guidance to wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth to help protect yourself and others and to stay 6 feet apart from others who don’t live with you as well as complying with BLM requirements for wearing masks outdoors on public lands where physical distancing is not feasible.

The annual Egin-Hamer Area Closure lifts on May 1 at sunrise, and visitors are being reminded that motorized travel is limited to existing roads and trails. The closure places nearly 500 square miles of land off-limits to human entry for the protection of wintering deer, elk and moose herds. It begins on Jan. 1 and lasts through the end of March on lands south of Egin-Hamer Road and until April 30, north of it.

