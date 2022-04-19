IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Egin Lakes Campground will open on Saturday for the 2022 season.

Visitors are reminded the new campsite reservation system will be in effect for 26 of the 48 campsites this season. Reservations for these 26 sites can be made on www.recreation.gov or by calling 877-444-6777 and will no longer be available on a first come, first served basis. Each of the reservable sites will be signed as “Reservation Only” to avoid any confusion.

The campground is managed by the Bureau of Land Management’s Idaho Falls District Office and offers 48 campsites with electric hookups, picnic tables, fire rings, a group picnic shelter, dump station and access to potable water. The campsites provide off-highway vehicle enthusiasts direct access to the St. Anthony Sand Dunes.

“We’re eager to open our campground at one of the premier recreation sites in the region,” BLM’s Upper Snake Field Manager Jeremy Casterson said. “We hope by making available some campsites that are reservable and some that are first come, first served, we can provide for recreators who like to plan ahead as well as those who like to come at the spur of the moment.”

The annual Egin-Hamer Area Closure ends on May 1 at sunrise. The annual closure places nearly 500 square miles of land off-limits to human entry for the protection of wintering deer, elk and moose herds. The closure takes effect each year on Jan. 1 and lasts through the end of March on lands south of the Egin-Hamer Road and through April 30 on lands north of it.

Visitors are reminded that motorized travel is limited to existing roads and trails even after the closure lifts. All open sand areas in the St. Anthony Dunes are now open to off-highway vehicle riders but routes in the surrounding sagebrush are not currently available for use.

Over 250,000 visitors come to the dunes each season.

“We’re committed to providing the public with top notch recreation experiences at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes, and hope they have a safe and enjoyable season,” Casterson said.

For more information, contact the BLM Upper Snake Field Office at 208-524-7500.

