IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – After hearing Team USA and Nike athlete Chris Mosier’s side of the new transgender law, Representative Barbara Ehardt responded to what she believes the bill she sponsored means.

Governor Brad Little signed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act earlier this week. Erhardt says the law is designed to protect girls and women in sports.

She agrees there maybe lawsuits but she says a majority of them will come from parents who’s daughters’ spots were taken by biological boys and men.

“This is pro-women and girls, and moving forward we have to understand that we are 50% of the population,” Erhardt said.

“It is not fair to us to try to change our identity and try to make us something that we are not. No one asked us if we wanted this, they’re just telling us that oh this is how it’s going to be in court the pushback is coming because we physically cannot compete against the inherent advantages, the biological boys and men have that never go away, regardless of any hormone usage.”