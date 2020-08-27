BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) has confirmed the death of two females due to complications of COVID-19.

Both females from Bonneville County were in their 70s.

Out of respect to their families, no additional details will be released.

“We are saddened by the death of these individuals and would like to express our condolences to their family and friends during this difficult time, ” EIPH Director Geri Rackow said. “We know they will be missed by all those who loved them.”

The EIPH Board of Health (BOH) met Thursday and determined Fremont County had met the metric to return to the Minimal Risk Level/green.

The metric was met by having their active case rate below the threshold of 10/10,000 population for the most recent 7-day period.

The BOH issued the Order for Fremont County on August 10.

The following counties still have an active Order for face coverings and other restrictions in place: Bonneville, Clark, Jefferson, Lemhi and Madison.

If Clark and Lemhi Counties continue their downward trend in cases, their orders are expected to be rescinded on Monday, August 31.

You can view copies of all the orders HERE.

EIPH said COVID-19 cases in our region are still higher than they’d like especially with school starting, which increases the likelihood of a spike in cases due to increased number of people coming into close proximity of each other.

“It is important right now to take the steps to Slow our Spread of COVID-19.”

This includes staying home if you are sick, maintaining a space of six feet

between yourself and people not of your household, wearing face coverings in public when not able to physical distance, washing your hands more frequently, and avoiding hosting and attending large gatherings of people.

“If everyone steps up their disease reduction efforts, we can accomplish our goals of keeping our kids in school and business open and maintaining our

healthcare capacity so we can all continue to have access to the level of medical care we have come to expect in our region.”