EAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) – Eastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed the death of two more individuals due to COVID-19.

One individual was a male in his 90s from Fremont County, and the other was a female in her 70s from Bonneville County.

This brings the total COVID-19 death count in the health district to 17.

Out of respect to their families, no additional details will be released.

“For the family and friends of these individuals, as well as all the others who have passed away from COVID-19 and have suffered the ill effects of this virus, we want to express our sadness for your loss and offer our sincerest sympathy during these difficult times,” EIPH Director Geri Rackow said.

As of Wednesday, the total recorded COVID-19 deaths in Idaho was 406.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

13 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

48 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

100 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

235 people were 80+

95.32% of deaths with known race were White. 0.49% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.99% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.99% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.23% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 4 deaths is pending.

88.09% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.91% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 3 death is pending.