BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Eastern Idaho Public Health reported another death due to complications from COVID-19 in Bonneville County.

The individual was a male in his 70s.

This is the seventh death in a Bonneville County resident and the nineth death overall in the health district. There has also been a death in Fremont and Jefferson Counties.

As of Wednesday, state officials have reported 291 COVD-19 related deaths in the state.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39

8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

10 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

38 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

68 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

166 people were 80+

95.5% of deaths with known race were White. 0.7% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.4% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.7% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.7% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 3 deaths is pending.

87.9% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.1% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 1 death is pending.

