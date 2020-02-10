Health

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Eastern Idaho Public Health Offices in southeast Idaho are offering free Human Papillomavirus Vaccination (HPV).

The EIPH says HPV is a group of viruses linked to multiple health conditions, including six different types of cancer.

They report HPV is a very common virus; nearly 80 million people—about one in four—are currently infected in the United States.

About 14 million people, including teens, become infected with HPV each year.

EIPH wants you to know vaccines are available to prevent HPV infection.

As cancer prevention advocates and as a part of the state-wide HPV Vaccination Campaign 2020, Eastern Idaho Public Health will be providing HPV vaccine throughout the health district during the month of February.

There is no out-of-pocket cost to their clients receiving this vaccine.

Date: February 2020

Time: Varies by location

Place: EIPH offices throughout our eight-county region

Who: Individuals ages 11-45 years

Appointments: Call your county office for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome, based on the availability of vaccine.

· Bonneville County · 208-533-3235 · Feb. 24 · 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Clark County · 208-374-5216 · Feb. 13 · 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

· Custer County · 208-879-2504 · Feb. 27 · 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Fremont County · 208-624-7585 · Feb. 26 · 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

· Jefferson County (Rigby) · 208-745-7297 · Feb. 24 · 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Jefferson County (Mud Lake) · 208-663-4860 · Feb. 20 · 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

· Lemhi County · 208-756-2123 · Feb. 24 · 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Madison County · 208-356-3239 · Feb. 28 · 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Teton County · 208-354-2220 · Feb. 27 · 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.