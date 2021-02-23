IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Eastern Idaho Public Health is preparing to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments for the next group of eligible recipients.

The new groups are tentatively scheduled to start in early April. The new groups approved by state officials are:

Food and agriculture workers (including food processing workers)

USDA processing plant inspectors

Grocery, convenience store, and food pantry workers

Idaho National Guard if not included earlier

Manufacturing, public transit, and U.S. Postal Service workers

Subset of essential gas, electric, water, and telecommunications utility workers, who work indoors

Homeless shelter residents

People who are part of one of the groups should go to the EIPH website and register on the waiting list. Once the Governor approves a date for that group to begin receiving vaccines, EIPH will begin calling people on the list to schedule appointments.

People who are part of currently-eligible groups may still call to schedule immediate vaccination appointments at 208-533-3223. Appointments are being scheduled at this time for late March and early April. EIPH is no longer putting those people on waiting lists, because they have reached a point where they can schedule without a waitlist.

Groups that are currently eligible include residents of long-term care facilities, healthcare workers, first responders, K-12 teachers and school staff, correctional and detention facility staff, and individuals 65 years of age and older.

