IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – With more deaths, the Eastern Idaho Public Health Department is discussing different risk tiers in dealing with the coronavirus.

In Wednesday night’s meeting with local leaders and members of the public, the Health Department says the regional response plan will be released at Thursday’s meeting.

“It’s going to take all of us to help continue that education and encourage people to take these practices seriously so we can avoid having to close things down again, while we still managed the pandemic,” EIPH District Director, Geri Rackow said via Zoom.

