The Eastern Idaho Board of Public Health voted to replace current restrictions for athletic events with Governor Little’s revised restrictions at an emergency meeting Monday morning.

The previous restrictions, which allowed for no more than 2 people per athlete at sporting events, were replaced with Governor Little’s new plan. Most notably, the plan will allow Local Education Agencies to fill school gymnasiums up to 40% capacity, or 4 spectators per student athlete, whichever is larger.

Health and Safety measures such as masks, hand sanitizer, and bathroom cleanings will be required at events. Full details of the plan can be found here: https://boardofed.idaho.gov/resources/updated-athletics-plan-allows-more-spectators-at-school-athletic-events/

“It came as a surprise to us; we didn’t have any advance knowledge of this, but a surprise when he raised the capacity to 40%. When this happened, it immediately caused a significant amount of confusion, with the public and with the school superintendents because many of them quickly realized that the health orders that are in place for Eastern Idaho Public Health that allow for a capacity of 28 square feet per person are more restrictive than the 40% that the governor changed it to,” Bonneville County Commissioner Bryon Reed said about the Governor’s new recommendations.

The board indicated they will further discuss the Governor’s changes at Thursday’s regular meeting.