(Photo by Frank Augstein / POOL / AFP)

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-After a chaotic opening of COVID-19 vaccination registration last weekend, the Eastern Idaho Public Health District has modified its registration process.

To get started, visit the EIPH website.

In its first weekend for eligible seniors 65 and older, most people found it difficult to navigate the registration process. Now, EIPH will assign available vaccination appointments randomly to all eligible individuals who register on the waiting list before February 11, at 8 a.m.

For 10 days after that, the district will call or text to inform people who were randomly selected, of their appointment date. That will range anywhere from February 15 through the end of March.

People who register after February 11 at 8 a.m. can expect a call or text from EIPH between February 22-26 to notify them of their assigned appointment.

People who previously signed up for notification do not need to sign up again. You will be notified Wednesday, February 3 to confirm your previous registration.

Rackow said people notified of vaccination dates will also be allowed to make an appointment for their spouse at a similar time. The currently available vaccines require two immunizations. The health district will schedule a time for that second immunization at the same time people receive their first shot.

People making vaccination appointments with private vendors, which are also listed on the EIPH website, should follow the instructions outlined by each vendor.

Rackow pointed out that there are over 30,000 people age 65 and over living in the regional health district, which includes Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton Counties. At this time, the district is only receiving approximately 2,500 does each week.

EIPH Director Geri Rackow said the department has now identified 40 provider locations throughout the region, in addition to the district itself. Those are also listed on the EIPH website.

The post EIPH simplifies vaccine registration process appeared first on Local News 8.