IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center announced the addition of Aaron Martin as Chief Financial Officer to the hospital’s administrative team.

In this role, Martin’s primary responsibilities include overseeing EIRMC’s fiscal operations and leading several departments, including Accounting, Patient Access, Health Information Management, Case Management and Supply Chain Services.

Martin comes to EIRMC from HCA Healthcare sister facility John Randolph Medical Center near Richmond, Virginia, where he served as CFO for three years. Prior to that, he served as the Assistant Chief Financial Officer at Henrico Doctor’s Hospital, also in Richmond. He also previously worked with Lourdes Health Network and Deaconess Hospital in Washington.

Originally from Spokane, Martin received his bachelor and master’s degrees from Eastern Washington University and Gonzaga University, respectively.

