EIRMC Bonneville High School

EIRMC District 91 Career Technical Education

EIRMC Blackfoot High School

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center recently upgraded hospital beds throughout its facility, and as a result, EIRMC was able to donate 62 working hospital beds to healthcare educational programs in the region.

This total donation is estimated at more than $300,000.

Idaho State University was the beneficiary of 25 beds for various Health Occupations programs, including their Nursing and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) programs. Additionally, hospital beds were donated to Career Technical Education programs in Idaho Falls School District 91, Bonneville Joint School District 93, Blackfoot High School and Sho-Ban High School in Pocatello.

Jenny Collier, RN, is the CNA/Health Professions Instructor at Blackfoot High School.

“We are opening a technical center in 2023 and now we have all the beds needed for our move. Students in our healthcare professions classes are full of passion and love learning. We are so grateful for the addition of beds,” Collier said.

