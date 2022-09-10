IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The American College of Cardiology has recognized Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) for demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with chest pain.

EIRMC was recently awarded Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI and Resuscitation based on rigorous onsite evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack.

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) is also known as coronary angioplasty. It is a non-surgical procedure that opens narrowed or blocked coronary arteries with a balloon to relieve symptoms of heart disease or reduce heart damage during or after a heart attack.

This designation recognizes EIRMC has met or exceeded an array of stringent criteria set forth by the American College of Cardiology (ACC).

According to the ACC, hospitals that have earned this designation have proven exceptional competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms and have primary PCI available 24/7 every day of the year. As required to meet the criteria of the accreditation designation, EIRMC complies with standard Chest Pain Center protocols and is equipped with a robust hypothermia program for post-cardiac arrest treatment. EIRMC also maintains a “No Diversion Policy” for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest patients.

“Since more than 730,000 Americans will suffer a heart attack this year, it’s important for community members to know that EIRMC provides high-quality care to address chest pain. This recognition is verification from outside experts that EIRMC delivers exceptional cardiac care, and represents an immense amount of work from staff and physicians. We are proud to have earned it,” says Dr. Brett Hiendlmayr, Interventional Cardiologist and Medical Director of the Cardiology Department at EIRMC.

The most common symptom of a heart attack for both men and women is chest pain or discomfort. However, women are more likely to have atypical symptoms. Other heart attack symptoms include, but are not limited to, tingling or discomfort in one or both arms, back, shoulder, neck or jaw, shortness of breath, cold sweat, unusual tiredness, heartburn-like feeling, nausea or vomiting, sudden dizziness and fainting.

