IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Cancer Center at EIRMC has been accredited for radiation oncology by the American College of Radiology (ACR), the nation’s oldest and most widely accepted radiation oncology accrediting body.

EIRMC is the only facility in the state of Idaho with this coveted designation.

The Idaho Cancer Center at EIRMC underwent a rigorous assessment, including peer-review evaluation by board-certified radiation oncologists and medical physicists. The center was evaluated for patient care and treatment, patient safety, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs.

“This designation is powerful, since it validates that our facility has achieved the highest level of quality and patient safety,” said Dr. Daniel Miller, Radiation Oncologist at The Idaho Cancer Center at EIRMC. “Our staff worked incredibly hard to earn this designation, and I’m proud to be a part of this team that provides topnotch care to people fighting cancer.”

Idaho Cancer Center at EIRMC is accredited for a three year surveying period.

The post EIRMC earns Idaho’s only ACR Accreditation for Radiation Oncology appeared first on Local News 8.