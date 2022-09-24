IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – HCA Healthcare, Inc., one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers, and Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center’s parent company, presented its annual HCA Healthcare Awards of Distinction, Frist Humanitarian Award to Diana Moll, Child Life Specialist at EIRMC.

This is the highest honor HCA Healthcare bestows on employees.

Each year, every hospital in the enterprise honors an employee who represents these values. Moll was selected as the National winner from 182 hospitals in HCA Healthcare. Moll received a $10,000 cash gift and a $10,000 gift to her chosen charity, Camp Magical Moments.

Moll serves as the Child Life Specialist for EIRMC’s robust pediatric program. In her professional role, she helps pediatric patients throughout the hospital understand their diagnosis and treatment; explains the healthcare process in child-friendly terms; provides distraction techniques during procedures such as IV starts and imaging tests; and helps siblings and parents during bereavement.

Moll works with patients in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, on the general pediatric floor, in the ER and OR, and in Medical Imaging. She is a patient advocate, ensuring that children who come in to the hospital have the best experience possible.

One of Moll colleagues called her “the pulse of pediatrics throughout the EIRMC and the Idaho Falls community.”

