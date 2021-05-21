IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As community rates of COVID-19 continue to wane, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center is modifying its visitor policy.

Starting Friday, each inpatient is allowed two designated visitors for the duration of the hospital stay.

The hospital is also extending visitor hours to 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. so families can be present during shift change in the evening. Visitors must be in the building by 7 p.m. as the main lobby doors close at this time.

All visitor must be over age 18.

Upon admission, patients are asked to identify their two preferred visitors, who are placed on a visitor list. These designated visitors must present ID at the screening station, pass our temperature check and wear a mask for the entirety of their visit.

