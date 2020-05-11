Coronavirus Coverage
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center is modifying its visitor policy due to the community’s current status.
Effective Tuesday, May 12, the visitor policy is as follows:
- Each patient allowed one designated visitor for the duration of their hospital stay. Patients verbally identify their designated visitor and it is documented by the patient care team. Visitors must show ID at the screening station.
- Visitors must be masked while at EIRMC (we encourage you to bring your own mask if you have one).
- Visiting hours are from 7a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Visitors must enter through the main entrance unless they are visiting an ER patient.
- No visitors under age 18.
- Anyone with a fever, cough, shortness of breath, who is awaiting a COVID-19 test result, or who has had recent exposure to a COVID-19 positive person is not allowed entry.
- EIRMC has a process to address unique circumstances, such as during end-of-life, that make visiting a loved one essential.
