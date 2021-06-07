IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – For the second year in a row, IBM Watson Health named Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center a “50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals.”

The organization studied performance metrics from 989 US hospitals, and identified top tier facilities for inpatient cardiovascular services.

This recognition acknowledges EIRMC delivers better outcomes for cardiovascular patients, while operating more efficiently and at a lower cost.

“Heart disease is the #1 leading cause of death both in the US and globally, with 647,000 Americans dying of the illness,” Interventional Cardiologist and Cardiovascular Medical Director Dr. Patrick Gorman said. “As the primary facility in the region taking care of people with heart disease, we rely on our clinical staff and physicians, who have the expertise and commitment to help patients recover from this illness. This recognition speaks to the exceptional clinical care delivered at EIRMC.”

This year, based on comparisons between study winners and a peer group of similar hospitals that were not winners, IBM Watson determined that, compared to non-winning hospitals, Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospitals had:

Significantly higher inpatient survival (19.0% to 46.9% higher).

Fewer patients with complications (8.7% to 20.5% fewer).

If all Medicare inpatients received the same level of care as those treated in a Top 50 facility:

More than 7,000 additional lives could be saved

More than 5,600 heart patients heart patients could be complication-free

Over $1.6 billion could be saved

